Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4229
Leftover from Christmas
Today we went for a stroll in the Park in Newmarket, Ontario close to where my daughter lives.
We passed what looks like a Christmas tree for so long already that I finally took a picture of it.
22nd April 2022
22nd Apr 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6918
photos
92
followers
112
following
1158% complete
View this month »
4222
4223
4224
4225
4226
4227
4228
4229
Latest from all albums
4224
1826
855
4225
4226
4227
4228
4229
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
12th April 2022 1:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pics_by_bruni
,
30-shots2022
,
home-made-christmas-tree
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close