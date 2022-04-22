Previous
Leftover from Christmas by bruni
Photo 4229

Leftover from Christmas

Today we went for a stroll in the Park in Newmarket, Ontario close to where my daughter lives.
We passed what looks like a Christmas tree for so long already that I finally took a picture of it.
