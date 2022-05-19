Sign up
Photo 4245
Lady of the Mist
With a little processing I got rid of the lines which show when I copy something of the Internet.
19th May 2022
19th May 22
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto.
6934
photos
93
followers
113
following
1163% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot A2200
Taken
19th May 2022 8:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
the
,
of
,
picture
,
internet
,
mist
,
lady
,
pics_by_bruni
