Photo 4267
Looks like rain it could rain
Grace and I were walking in our favorite park here in Newmaket when we saw the dark clouds moving in. my daughter walked quickly back to the car to get out umbrellas. well is was a beautiful sight and it never rained, not one drop.
picture taken June 3 2022
10th June 2022
10th Jun 22
1
0
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6957
photos
92
followers
112
following
1169% complete
View this month »
4260
4261
4262
4263
4264
4265
4266
4267
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
3rd June 2022 2:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
clouds
,
pics_by_bruni
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely capture
June 11th, 2022
