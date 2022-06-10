Previous
Looks like rain it could rain by bruni
Photo 4267

Looks like rain it could rain

Grace and I were walking in our favorite park here in Newmaket when we saw the dark clouds moving in. my daughter walked quickly back to the car to get out umbrellas. well is was a beautiful sight and it never rained, not one drop.

picture taken June 3 2022
10th June 2022 10th Jun 22

bruni

@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely capture
June 11th, 2022  
