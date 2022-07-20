Previous
100_1578 - An Oldie by bruni
Photo 4292

100_1578 - An Oldie

Who wouldn't like to see this refreshing picture while we're having a heat wave.

I might've posted it once before but I'm not sure.
Picture is from October 4, 2007
20th July 2022 20th Jul 22

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto.
1175% complete

