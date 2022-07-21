Previous
The sun broke through the cloud cover

Last night at 9 o'clock after a cloudy day Hans noticed the sun under our porch overhang and called me to bring my camera. I took a lot of pictures. I think I like this one best.
Tomorrow I'll post a collage of the rest of them.
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
Liz Milne ace
You picked a beauty to post, Bruni! Super cloud and sky shot!
July 21st, 2022  
