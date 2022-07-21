Sign up
Photo 4293
The sun broke through the cloud cover
Last night at 9 o'clock after a cloudy day Hans noticed the sun under our porch overhang and called me to bring my camera. I took a lot of pictures. I think I like this one best.
Tomorrow I'll post a collage of the rest of them.
21st July 2022
21st Jul 22
1
1
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6984
photos
91
followers
110
following
Tags
sky
,
sun
,
clouds
,
pics_by_bruni
Liz Milne
ace
You picked a beauty to post, Bruni! Super cloud and sky shot!
July 21st, 2022
