Muengstener Bridge

Müngsten Bridge

Local name Müngstener Brücke

Location Solingen, Germany

Müngsten Bridge is the highest railway bridge in Germany. The bridge is 107 metres high and spans the valley of the river Wupper, connecting the cities of Remscheid and Solingen. This stretch is part of the Wuppertal-Oberbarmen–Solingen railway. It is used exclusively by the Rhine-Ruhr S-Bahn line S 7. On 1 April 2013, the Müngsten Bridge was closed for extensive renovation work: it reopened on 27 July 2015, but a further lengthy closure for a comprehensive corrosion treatment is planned for 2018. During the works, the train from Solingen Hbf to Remscheid Hbf terminated at Solingen Mitte and a bus continued to Remscheid.



Originally the bridge was named Kaiser-Wilhelm-Brücke to honour Emperor Wilhelm I. After the end of the monarchy the bridge was renamed after the nearby settlement of Müngsten, which is close to the city limits of Solingen, Remscheid and Wuppertal. Today, the settlement no longer exists, so Müngsten is simply a landmark.



There's a guided skywalk tour. I don't like heights and would've chickened out.