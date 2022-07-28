Previous
Next
Muengstener Bridge by bruni
Photo 4300

Muengstener Bridge

Even a steel bridge requires some repair and this chap looks like he's enjoying his work.
28th July 2022 28th Jul 22

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
1181% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great shot, Bruni.
August 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise