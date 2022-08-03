Previous
Good morning sunshine by bruni
Photo 4304

Good morning sunshine

Do you know the difference between brown eyed Susan and black eyed Susan.

There are a few differences between them: brown-eyed Susans flower a bit later and bloom for a longer period of time, grow much taller (up to 5 feet), and have smaller blooms than black-eyed Susans.
3rd August 2022 3rd Aug 22

bruni

Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
Esther Rosenberg ace
Great info Bruni. Beautiful full screen happiness.
August 3rd, 2022  
