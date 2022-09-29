Previous
Next
A color change last week's trip by bruni
Photo 4357

A color change last week's trip

......and look at it now! The picture is taken across a pond and I think the colors will still get more red in a little while. we'll see.
29th September 2022 29th Sep 22

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
1193% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous colours.
September 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise