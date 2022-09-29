Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4357
A color change last week's trip
......and look at it now! The picture is taken across a pond and I think the colors will still get more red in a little while. we'll see.
29th September 2022
29th Sep 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
7051
photos
87
followers
102
following
1193% complete
View this month »
4350
4351
4352
4353
4354
4355
4356
4357
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
27th September 2022 2:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
fall-colors
,
pics_by_bruni
,
sixws-134
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous colours.
September 28th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close