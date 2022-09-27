Sign up
Photo 4356
Oh so yummy
I love fresh out of the garden tomatoes. there're so many ways to prepare a meal with tomatoes. I love then sliced on ryebread with salt, pepper and onions for breaakfast.
27th September 2022
27th Sep 22
0
0
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto.
7050
photos
87
followers
102
following
1193% complete
View this month »
4349
4350
4351
4352
4353
4354
4355
4356
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
27th September 2022 10:07am
Tags
tomatoes
,
pics_by_bruni
,
home-grown-tomatoes
