Photo 4370
Our burning bush has turned red
The birds love this bush when green or now red. I took this sooc through a window.
Whether is 46 degree Fahrenheit with a bit of sunshine.
14th October 2022
14th Oct 22
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto.
7064
photos
87
followers
99
following
1197% complete
View this month »
4363
4364
4365
4366
4367
4368
4369
4370
11
2
365
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
14th October 2022 1:25pm
tree
red
bush
burning
pics_by_bruni
sixws-134
october-2022
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful colour!
October 14th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Oh, how brilliant. I think we have just planted this kind of bush in our garden. I've nevrr seen this before. If it is the same, i love it already!
Is it this one Photinia fraserii Red Robin ?
October 14th, 2022
Is it this one Photinia fraserii Red Robin ?