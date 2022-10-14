Previous
Our burning bush has turned red by bruni
Photo 4370

Our burning bush has turned red

The birds love this bush when green or now red. I took this sooc through a window.

Whether is 46 degree Fahrenheit with a bit of sunshine.
bruni

ace
@bruni
Diana ace
Such a wonderful colour!
October 14th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Oh, how brilliant. I think we have just planted this kind of bush in our garden. I've nevrr seen this before. If it is the same, i love it already!
Is it this one Photinia fraserii Red Robin ?
October 14th, 2022  
