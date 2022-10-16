Sign up
Photo 4372
A beautiful day in the neighborhood
Another picture from our (Grace and I) walk in the neighborhood.
16th October 2022
16th Oct 22
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
4365
4366
4367
4368
4369
4370
4371
4372
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
13th October 2022 2:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
colours
,
fall
,
autumn
,
pond
,
pics_by_bruni
,
sixws-134
,
october-2022
