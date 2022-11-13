Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4397
In Preparation of....
....Hans is going to make some banana bread. Oh so yummy!
An oldie from January 22.
13th November 2022
13th Nov 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
7097
photos
87
followers
99
following
1204% complete
View this month »
4390
4391
4392
4393
4394
4395
4396
4397
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot A2200
Taken
9th January 2022 9:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pics_by_bruni
,
banana-bread-in-the-making
Diana
ace
How lucky you are, I envy you Bruni! What kind of bananas are those, they look so different.
November 13th, 2022
Linda
ace
Yum!
November 13th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close