FISH EYES by bruni
Photo 4402

FISH EYES

An oldie. If I remember correctly it was a picture I saw when we were on vacation in Cuba. We visited the school and brought school supplies for the children.
18th November 2022 18th Nov 22

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
Babs ace
What an interesting find.
November 19th, 2022  
