Hibiscus flower by bruni
Photo 4403

Hibiscus flower

Recently we took our hibiscus tree indoors again
and it's doing really well. it keeps on blooming. yesterday we had 4 blooms. as I mentioned before, it only blooms for one day and then the flower closes up and falls down.
19th November 2022 19th Nov 22

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
JeannieC57
Beautiful and what a nice pop of color this time of year!
November 19th, 2022  
