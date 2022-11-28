Previous
Carmen and the plush toy I bought her by bruni
Photo 4410

Carmen and the plush toy I bought her


We had a great time visiting with our grandson and family. Grace came along with us and later in the early afternoon my son and his wife (who also live in Bobcaygeon] dropped in too. so part of our family had a nice reunion.
28th November 2022 28th Nov 22

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
