Photo 4410
Who are you
Some of you might have seen this picture before. because it's one of my favorites, I share it with all you again.
30th November 2022
30th Nov 22
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto.
7111
photos
86
followers
99
following
Tags
bird
,
pics_by_bruni
Diana
ace
It sure is beautiful!
November 30th, 2022
