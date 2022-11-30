Previous
Next
Who are you by bruni
Photo 4410

Who are you

Some of you might have seen this picture before. because it's one of my favorites, I share it with all you again.
30th November 2022 30th Nov 22

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
1208% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
It sure is beautiful!
November 30th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise