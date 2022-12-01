Previous
Flowers by bruni
Photo 4411

Flowers

First of December and a cloudy day. we had some snow flurries early this morning.
I was out with Grace yesterday for our Wednesday get together and all we could do was go to a mall. it was raining and freezing cold with winds of 80km per hour.
1st December 2022 1st Dec 22

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
Diana ace
Lovely blues, I certainly don't miss this kind of weather.
December 1st, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely colour. Weather does not sound good.
December 1st, 2022  
