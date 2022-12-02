Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4412
Paperweight
Another oldie.
Love poppies in any shape or form.
2nd December 2022
2nd Dec 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
7113
photos
87
followers
98
following
1208% complete
View this month »
4405
4406
4407
4408
4409
4410
4411
4412
Latest from all albums
4406
4407
4408
4409
1838
4410
4411
4412
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot A2200
Taken
27th November 2022 10:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
paperweight
,
poppies
,
pic_by_bruni
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close