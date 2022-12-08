Previous
Next
In the mall by bruni
Photo 4417

In the mall

8th December 2022 8th Dec 22

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
1210% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bruni ace
It doesn't look very much like Christmas. no kids around. have to try to get a better picture.
December 8th, 2022  
Diana ace
The tree looks lovely and perfectly positioned.
December 8th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a classic, Such a lovely Christmas Tree!
December 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise