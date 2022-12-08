Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4417
In the mall
8th December 2022
8th Dec 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
7118
photos
86
followers
99
following
1210% complete
View this month »
4410
4411
4412
4413
4414
4415
4416
4417
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
16th November 2022 5:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
bruni
ace
It doesn't look very much like Christmas. no kids around. have to try to get a better picture.
December 8th, 2022
Diana
ace
The tree looks lovely and perfectly positioned.
December 8th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a classic, Such a lovely Christmas Tree!
December 8th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close