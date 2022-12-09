Sign up
Photo 4418
Another trip to the Upper Canada Mall
We started our Christmas shopping for the Great-Grandchildren and for a game we play where one draws a number. 11 adults participate. oh gee, I forgot how it goes again. all I know females by for female and the guys for the 'boys'. it's a fun game.
9th December 2022
9th Dec 22
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto.
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot A2200
Taken
8th December 2022 4:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
