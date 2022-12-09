Previous
Another trip to the Upper Canada Mall by bruni
Another trip to the Upper Canada Mall

We started our Christmas shopping for the Great-Grandchildren and for a game we play where one draws a number. 11 adults participate. oh gee, I forgot how it goes again. all I know females by for female and the guys for the 'boys'. it's a fun game.
bruni

