Photo 4426
Looking out at the miserable weather
Yesterday was a mix of wind, rain, snow flurries etc. a day to stay home and keep warm.
I took this picture through our window facing our neighbors' side of their house.
16th December 2022
16th Dec 22
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot A2200
Taken
15th December 2022 4:45pm
Tags
day
,
dreary
,
pics_by_bruni.
,
sixws-135
