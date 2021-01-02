Sign up
Photo 2322
Hughenden Valley
Taken while on a 12 mile walk today.
2nd January 2021
2nd Jan 21
📸 Bulldog 📷
ace
@bulldog
Two important things to always remember: ♥ "Life is not about waiting for the storm to pass, its about learning to dance in the rain". ♥...
3462
photos
109
followers
131
following
636% complete
Tags
red
,
church
,
cow
,
valley
,
kite
,
hughenden
