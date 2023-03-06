Previous
Rainbow red by busylady
Photo 3021

Rainbow red

This amaryllis was featured in flash of red February but now it has its turn in full colour.
6th March 2023 6th Mar 23

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 6 and 3. I love...
Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely capture ! We had the same idea today!! fav
March 6th, 2023  
Krista Marson ace
one of my favorite flowers
March 6th, 2023  
william wooderson
Picture perfect! Fav
March 6th, 2023  
