Photo 3022
Rainbow orange 1
This is one from the archives as I don't have much orange around at home. I have chosen this picture to appear on the cover of my Norway/Sweden photo book. Taken from the Hurtigruten fery after we left Bodo in Norway.
7th March 2023
7th Mar 23
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 6 and 3. I love...
Tags
sunset
silhouette
lighthouse
rainbow2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely evening sky!
March 7th, 2023
