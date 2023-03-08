Sign up
Photo 3023
Rainbow yellow 2
I tried this golden latte at Bill's Restauraint in Cambridge last week. It contained turmeric, ginger, cinnamon and coconut milk, along with other things. It was delicious! It's got to be good for you - right?
8th March 2023
8th Mar 23
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 6 and 3. I love...
Tags
golden
,
latte
,
turmeric
,
bill's
,
rainbow2023
Lesley
ace
Definitely. Turmeric especially seems to be the current cure for many things. Such a pretty coloured drink.
March 8th, 2023
Monica
It looks amazing - it can't be bad!
March 8th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Sounds to be the health drink of the season, with turmeric in it! It looks so good and nicely presented!
March 8th, 2023
Taffy
ace
Clever color image
March 8th, 2023
Dawn
ace
An interesting drink nicely presented
March 8th, 2023
Korcsog Károly
ace
I need to redesign my morning coffee! 🤔
March 8th, 2023
