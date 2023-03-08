Previous
Next
Rainbow yellow 2 by busylady
Photo 3023

Rainbow yellow 2

I tried this golden latte at Bill's Restauraint in Cambridge last week. It contained turmeric, ginger, cinnamon and coconut milk, along with other things. It was delicious! It's got to be good for you - right?
8th March 2023 8th Mar 23

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 6 and 3. I love...
828% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Definitely. Turmeric especially seems to be the current cure for many things. Such a pretty coloured drink.
March 8th, 2023  
Monica
It looks amazing - it can't be bad!
March 8th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Sounds to be the health drink of the season, with turmeric in it! It looks so good and nicely presented!
March 8th, 2023  
Taffy ace
Clever color image
March 8th, 2023  
Dawn ace
An interesting drink nicely presented
March 8th, 2023  
Korcsog Károly ace
I need to redesign my morning coffee! 🤔
March 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise