Tulips by busylady
I took this photo of these double tulips in my daughter's garden. So eye-catching, but sadly they didn't withstand the strong winds we've had recently. Still beautiful though.
25th April 2024 25th Apr 24

Judith Johnson

I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
Lovely yellow
April 25th, 2024  
Gorgeous, I wouldn’t have known they were tulips!
April 25th, 2024  
Beautiful
April 25th, 2024  
Pretty
April 26th, 2024  
Such a pretty double tulip !
April 26th, 2024  
