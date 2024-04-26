Previous
Cooling off and looking out by busylady
A baking session today for a fabric sale event tomorrow. Cheese scones and Apple and Pecan cake. Slightly warmer today and lots of sunshine.
Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
Michelle
They look delicious!
April 26th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
The Apple and Pecan cake sounds delicious , and cheese scones always go down a treat- Love the view of your garden all coming out in colour !
April 26th, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
Both sound delicious. A successful day!
April 26th, 2024  
