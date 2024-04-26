Sign up
Previous
Photo 3433
Cooling off and looking out
A baking session today for a fabric sale event tomorrow. Cheese scones and Apple and Pecan cake. Slightly warmer today and lots of sunshine.
26th April 2024
26th Apr 24
3
0
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
3721
photos
134
followers
183
following
3426
3427
3428
3429
3430
3431
3432
3433
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
26th April 2024 12:59pm
Tags
garden
,
baking
,
cakes
,
scones
Michelle
They look delicious!
April 26th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
The Apple and Pecan cake sounds delicious , and cheese scones always go down a treat- Love the view of your garden all coming out in colour !
April 26th, 2024
Sue Cooper
ace
Both sound delicious. A successful day!
April 26th, 2024
