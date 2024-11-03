Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3620
Cairo station
The station in Cairo was quite splendid, with beautiful designs everywhere. We took the train from here to Alexandria, a 2.5 hour journey.
We've had no WiFi all day today, so I'm late posting and commenting
3rd November 2024
3rd Nov 24
7
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
3932
photos
130
followers
185
following
991% complete
View this month »
3613
3614
3615
3616
3617
3618
3619
3620
Latest from all albums
3614
3615
3616
3617
3618
3619
235
3620
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
7
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
3rd November 2024 7:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ceiling
,
railway
,
station
,
cairo
Tim L
ace
Very interesting photos, not what I imagined Egypt to be !
November 3rd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Beautiful a little like the tree’s of life… beautiful colours…how lovely
November 3rd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Enjoy having a little no wifi detox…
November 3rd, 2024
carol white
ace
A lovely ceiling, nicely captured
November 3rd, 2024
Lesley
ace
Beautiful ceiling
November 3rd, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Wow! How elaborate!
November 3rd, 2024
Bill Davidson
Beautiful……
November 3rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close