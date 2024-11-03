Previous
Cairo station by busylady
Cairo station

The station in Cairo was quite splendid, with beautiful designs everywhere. We took the train from here to Alexandria, a 2.5 hour journey.
We've had no WiFi all day today, so I'm late posting and commenting
Tim L
Very interesting photos, not what I imagined Egypt to be !
November 3rd, 2024  
Beverley
Beautiful a little like the tree’s of life… beautiful colours…how lovely
November 3rd, 2024  
Beverley
Enjoy having a little no wifi detox…
November 3rd, 2024  
carol white
A lovely ceiling, nicely captured
November 3rd, 2024  
Lesley
Beautiful ceiling
November 3rd, 2024  
Carole Sandford
Wow! How elaborate!
November 3rd, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Beautiful……
November 3rd, 2024  
