Mossy by busylady
Photo 3614

Mossy

I've been clearing a large area of moss from outside the fence of our back garden. As you can see here it had grown quite thick. I used a garden scraper and the moss came away in large chunks. I decided to lift some to a more convenient spot for photography, although it's not a sharp as I would have liked.
28th October 2024 28th Oct 24

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 5. I love...
Beverley ace
A rewarding job done
October 28th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
So green, lovely macro

October 28th, 2024  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice green colour
October 28th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice close up
October 28th, 2024  
haskar ace
Lovely textures.
October 28th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
October 28th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
So green & velvety!
October 28th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Lovely pic
October 28th, 2024  
