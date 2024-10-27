Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3613
Sycamore
I pass this golden sycamore tree on my way to collect the paper every morning. I've enjoyed watching it change over recent days, and couldn't resist a picture before it lost its leaves
27th October 2024
27th Oct 24
12
9
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 5. I love...
3925
photos
129
followers
184
following
990% complete
View this month »
3607
3608
3609
3610
3611
3612
3613
3614
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
12
Fav's
9
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
19th October 2024 3:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
autumn
,
sycamore
Beverley
ace
I really like this tree too… gorgeous colours in the sunlight.
lovely shade for houses too.
October 28th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
How beautiful
October 28th, 2024
Ann Williams
There are so many vibrant yellows at the moment. You've captured a beautiful tree.
October 28th, 2024
Chris Cook
ace
The golden glow of autumn leaves on a sunny day is hard to resist.
October 28th, 2024
Harry J Benson
ace
Beautiful colour
October 28th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Impressive tree
October 28th, 2024
haskar
ace
Beautiful tree and colour.
October 28th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
October 28th, 2024
Barb
ace
What a huge and beautiful tree!
October 28th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
That’s a real beauty!
October 28th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a Autumnal beauty ! fav
October 28th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful composition to display this superb tree
October 28th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
lovely shade for houses too.