Sycamore by busylady
Sycamore

I pass this golden sycamore tree on my way to collect the paper every morning. I've enjoyed watching it change over recent days, and couldn't resist a picture before it lost its leaves
27th October 2024 27th Oct 24

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 5. I love...
Beverley ace
I really like this tree too… gorgeous colours in the sunlight.
lovely shade for houses too.
October 28th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
How beautiful
October 28th, 2024  
Ann Williams
There are so many vibrant yellows at the moment. You've captured a beautiful tree.
October 28th, 2024  
Chris Cook ace
The golden glow of autumn leaves on a sunny day is hard to resist.
October 28th, 2024  
Harry J Benson ace
Beautiful colour
October 28th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Impressive tree
October 28th, 2024  
haskar ace
Beautiful tree and colour.
October 28th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
October 28th, 2024  
Barb ace
What a huge and beautiful tree!
October 28th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
That’s a real beauty!
October 28th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a Autumnal beauty ! fav
October 28th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A beautiful composition to display this superb tree
October 28th, 2024  
