Previous
Photo 3611
Chinese lanterns
It's time to change these Chinese lanterns again, from last year's faded ones to these fresh ones from the garden. They're very prolific and difficult to control, but they do give some colour as the seasons change.
25th October 2024
25th Oct 24
2
0
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 5. I love...
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
25th October 2024 5:07pm
Privacy
Tags
chinese
,
orange
,
lanterns
,
seedheads
Beverley
ace
You’ve created a stunning display. Very beautiful
October 25th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
How lovely and so colourful
October 25th, 2024
