Chinese lanterns by busylady
Chinese lanterns

It's time to change these Chinese lanterns again, from last year's faded ones to these fresh ones from the garden. They're very prolific and difficult to control, but they do give some colour as the seasons change.
25th October 2024 25th Oct 24

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 5. I love...
Beverley ace
You’ve created a stunning display. Very beautiful
October 25th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
How lovely and so colourful
October 25th, 2024  
