Previous
The 1940's and 50's Street by busylady
Photo 3426

The 1940's and 50's Street

Another shot from the Black Country Museum. The traditional bus was running all the time and was free to hop on and off. All of the shops were open, but apart from the sweet shop there was nothing to buy, just displays showing how things used to be.
19th April 2024 19th Apr 24

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
938% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Phil Howcroft ace
I have seen lots of photos from the museum but never this street , I love the details and the corporation bus (when buses were run by the council / borough rather than PLC's, buses belonged to the people )
April 19th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great street shot .
April 19th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Lots of “stuff” to see here. Great shot.
(I’m in the (modern) train on my way this very minute to a transport museum to take photos of old buses!!)
April 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise