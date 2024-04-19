Sign up
Photo 3426
The 1940's and 50's Street
Another shot from the Black Country Museum. The traditional bus was running all the time and was free to hop on and off. All of the shops were open, but apart from the sweet shop there was nothing to buy, just displays showing how things used to be.
19th April 2024
19th Apr 24
3
1
Tags
street
,
bus
,
museum
,
dudley
,
1940's
,
black-country
Phil Howcroft
ace
I have seen lots of photos from the museum but never this street , I love the details and the corporation bus (when buses were run by the council / borough rather than PLC's, buses belonged to the people )
April 19th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A great street shot .
April 19th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Lots of “stuff” to see here. Great shot.
(I’m in the (modern) train on my way this very minute to a transport museum to take photos of old buses!!)
April 19th, 2024
