Previous
Photo 3425
The hardware store worker
No pictures taken today, so I'm falling back on some of the pictures I didn't post from the black country museum. This is the larger than life character who was in charge of the hardware store.
18th April 2024
18th Apr 24
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
6th April 2024 1:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
store
,
museum
,
hardware
,
black-country
