Previous
The hardware store worker by busylady
Photo 3425

The hardware store worker

No pictures taken today, so I'm falling back on some of the pictures I didn't post from the black country museum. This is the larger than life character who was in charge of the hardware store.
18th April 2024 18th Apr 24

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
938% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise