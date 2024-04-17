Sign up
Previous
Photo 3424
Stormy skies...
.. but very little rain. More rain on the way this evening I believe. A pleasant walk around our local nature reserve with the wildlife group this afternoon. There were some sunny spells as you can see by the shadows on the path.
17th April 2024
17th Apr 24
1
1
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
Tags
trees
,
cloudy
,
skies
,
cambridgeshire
,
paxton-pits
Carole Sandford
ace
Very ominous!
April 17th, 2024
