Previous
Stormy skies... by busylady
Photo 3424

Stormy skies...

.. but very little rain. More rain on the way this evening I believe. A pleasant walk around our local nature reserve with the wildlife group this afternoon. There were some sunny spells as you can see by the shadows on the path.
17th April 2024 17th Apr 24

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
938% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Very ominous!
April 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise