Clematis montana by busylady
Clematis montana

Gardening day today. A chilly day but lots to do in the garden, so I kept warm.. This plant was a cutting I took from another one in front garden. It's prolific this year.
20th April 2024 20th Apr 24

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
Olwynne
Beautiful. You get such an abundance of flowers with this clematis
April 20th, 2024  
It is gorgeous - you must be thrilled with this success.
April 20th, 2024  
How lovely , I used to have the white and this pink Montana, the white one I lost, ( had always been a weaker plant ) and the pink one got in the way of re modelling the garden and objected in to be moved!
April 20th, 2024  
So dainty
April 20th, 2024  
Julie Ryan
Love it!
April 20th, 2024  
