Previous
Photo 3427
Clematis montana
Gardening day today. A chilly day but lots to do in the garden, so I kept warm.. This plant was a cutting I took from another one in front garden. It's prolific this year.
20th April 2024
20th Apr 24
5
2
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
3715
photos
134
followers
183
following
938% complete
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
20th April 2024 12:31pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
pink
,
garden
,
clematis
Olwynne
Beautiful. You get such an abundance of flowers with this clematis
April 20th, 2024
Dianne
ace
It is gorgeous - you must be thrilled with this success.
April 20th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How lovely , I used to have the white and this pink Montana, the white one I lost, ( had always been a weaker plant ) and the pink one got in the way of re modelling the garden and objected in to be moved!
April 20th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So dainty
April 20th, 2024
Julie Ryan
Love it!
April 20th, 2024
