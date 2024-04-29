Previous
In the garden by busylady
I finally got some gardening done today. The forget-me-nots are just about finished and the borage is taking over. I'm resorting to weedkiller to deal with the borage, as it's just destroying everying else in an outside border.
Michelle
Beautiful colour
Diana ace
It looks so beautiful, pity it has to go.
