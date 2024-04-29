Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3435
In the garden
I finally got some gardening done today. The forget-me-nots are just about finished and the borage is taking over. I'm resorting to weedkiller to deal with the borage, as it's just destroying everying else in an outside border.
29th April 2024
29th Apr 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
3723
photos
134
followers
183
following
941% complete
View this month »
3428
3429
3430
3431
3432
3433
3434
3435
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
29th April 2024 2:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
ranunculus
,
forget-me-nots
Michelle
Beautiful colour
April 29th, 2024
Diana
ace
It looks so beautiful, pity it has to go.
April 29th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close