Stages of the rose by busylady
Photo 3447

Stages of the rose

An afternoon spent tidying up the garden. These roses are showing all stages in the warm sunshine today
12th May 2024 12th May 24

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
Fisher Family
A beautiful display. I really love roses!

Ian
May 12th, 2024  
Monica
Beautiful!
May 12th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Beautiful blooms.
May 12th, 2024  
