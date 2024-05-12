Sign up
Photo 3447
Stages of the rose
An afternoon spent tidying up the garden. These roses are showing all stages in the warm sunshine today
12th May 2024
Judith Johnson
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
12th May 2024 4:08pm
Tags
yellow
,
garden
,
roses
Fisher Family
A beautiful display. I really love roses!
Ian
May 12th, 2024
Monica
Beautiful!
May 12th, 2024
Bill Davidson
Beautiful blooms.
May 12th, 2024
