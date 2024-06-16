Previous
Blooming lovely by busylady
Blooming lovely

I ghink this may be one of the lilies I brought back from my trip to the bulb fields in Holland last year. It's looking very lovely despite not looking after it very well.
16th June 2024 16th Jun 24

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
Rob Z ace
It's lovely with its colors
June 16th, 2024  
Michelle
Beautiful colour - I'm still waiting for mine to bloom
June 16th, 2024  
