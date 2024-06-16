Sign up
Previous
Photo 3482
Blooming lovely
I ghink this may be one of the lilies I brought back from my trip to the bulb fields in Holland last year. It's looking very lovely despite not looking after it very well.
16th June 2024
16th Jun 24
2
1
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
3475
3476
3477
3478
3479
3480
3481
3482
Views
5
5
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
16th June 2024 5:24pm
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
orange
,
lily
Rob Z
ace
It's lovely with its colors
June 16th, 2024
Michelle
Beautiful colour - I'm still waiting for mine to bloom
June 16th, 2024
