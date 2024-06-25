Sign up
Previous
Photo 3490
Peony surprise
We had our annual street party at the weekend. One of our son's friends turned up with his family and they brought these lovely peonies. They have now opened out and are looking beautiful.It's been a very hot day today at 27deg C.
25th June 2024
25th Jun 24
5
0
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
Photo Details
Tags
pink
,
peonies
Pat Knowles
ace
A favourite!
June 25th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
They are just delightful
June 25th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful
June 25th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
So pretty
June 25th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
How beautiful they are!
June 25th, 2024
