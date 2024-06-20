Previous
Here comes in the sun by busylady
Photo 3486

Here comes in the sun

These poppies only catch the sun first thing in the morning or early evening.
It's been a busy day today with our monthly church lunch serving ploughman's lunch to 24 this morning and a 2.5 hour safeguardnig training session by Zoom this afternoon.
20th June 2024 20th Jun 24

Judith Johnson

@busylady
Pat Knowles ace
Now this is the most beautiful poppy I have ever seen. Has it a name Judith?
June 20th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
@happypat Aaah thanks Pat. We think it's an opium poppy, and we've had them in the garden for years. They reseed easily. We sometimes use the seeds for adding to bread or cakes
June 20th, 2024  
