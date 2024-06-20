Sign up
Previous
Photo 3486
Here comes in the sun
These poppies only catch the sun first thing in the morning or early evening.
It's been a busy day today with our monthly church lunch serving ploughman's lunch to 24 this morning and a 2.5 hour safeguardnig training session by Zoom this afternoon.
20th June 2024
20th Jun 24
2
0
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
Tags
sun
,
poppy
,
frilly
Pat Knowles
ace
Now this is the most beautiful poppy I have ever seen. Has it a name Judith?
June 20th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
@happypat
Aaah thanks Pat. We think it's an opium poppy, and we've had them in the garden for years. They reseed easily. We sometimes use the seeds for adding to bread or cakes
June 20th, 2024
