Garden helper by busylady
Photo 3487

Garden helper

My daughter did most of this transformation of a previously overgrown corner. I just helped to finish it off and add some home-made compost.
21st June 2024 21st Jun 24

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
Photo Details

carol white ace
A lovely garden scene
June 21st, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
A lovely colourful corner
June 21st, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Can she come round to ours please? Lovely little corner….it looks very pretty.
June 21st, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
How wonderful
June 21st, 2024  
Beverley ace
Ooo very pretty…
June 21st, 2024  
*lynn ace
So lovely. You will really enjoy this.
June 21st, 2024  
