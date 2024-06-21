Sign up
Photo 3487
Photo 3487
Garden helper
My daughter did most of this transformation of a previously overgrown corner. I just helped to finish it off and add some home-made compost.
21st June 2024
21st Jun 24
6
1
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
3788
photos
133
followers
182
following
955% complete
View this month »
Views
8
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
21st June 2024 3:35pm
Tags
flowers
,
plants
,
garden
carol white
ace
A lovely garden scene
June 21st, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
A lovely colourful corner
June 21st, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Can she come round to ours please? Lovely little corner….it looks very pretty.
June 21st, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
How wonderful
June 21st, 2024
Beverley
ace
Ooo very pretty…
June 21st, 2024
*lynn
ace
So lovely. You will really enjoy this.
June 21st, 2024
