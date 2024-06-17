Previous
Making and baking by busylady
Photo 3483

Making and baking

I made a lemon drizzle cake and some lemon curd this afternoon. Then when Monty came after school he wanted to make biscuits. I used the Mary Berry recipe you can see here, but he took them all home so I'm afraid I can't include them in the picture
17th June 2024 17th Jun 24

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
954% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Cathy
Yum! I like working in the kitchen if the dish turns out well. Frustrating if it doesn’t turn out well. Yours look great!
June 17th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
June 17th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
All look very tempting, love lemon drizzle and curd. Our family came yesterday and they took home all the chocolate cake and fridge cake I made that they didn’t eat here too. Nice when it’s appreciated!
June 17th, 2024  
carol white ace
Love lemon drizzle cake
June 17th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Looks delicious. Monty would have been thrilled to take home what he made.
June 17th, 2024  
Monica
Looks yummy!
June 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise