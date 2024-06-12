Sign up
Photo 3478
Garden visitor
This little robin came to say hello while I was gardening this afternoon. He kept hopping about, so it was tricky to capture him while he was still.
12th June 2024
12th Jun 24
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
Tags
pot
,
garden
,
robin
