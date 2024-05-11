Previous
Next
Coffee and cream by busylady
Photo 3446

Coffee and cream

I've been a bit remiss in posting and commenting lately, but this was at our favourite coffee shop in St.Neots yesterday. Thanks for all your lovely comments though.
I'm catching up in the garden today, ready for going away on Thursday
11th May 2024 11th May 24

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
944% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Bill Davidson
Looks very pleasant.
May 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise