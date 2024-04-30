Sign up
Previous
Photo 3436
Buttercups
On my daily walk to pick up the newspaper, I noticed these buttercups smiling in the sunshine. Such a cheerful sight.
30th April 2024
30th Apr 24
5
2
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
3724
photos
133
followers
182
following
941% complete
View this month »
3429
3430
3431
3432
3433
3434
3435
3436
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
29th April 2024 8:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
blue-sky
,
buttercups
Annie-Sue
ace
What a happy sight!
April 30th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aren't they just beautiful , we used to hold the flower under our throat ,if it reflected yellow - we loved butter !! -- not much sense in it now is there !!!
April 30th, 2024
Michelle
Beautiful field of buttercups!
April 30th, 2024
Fisher Family
A lovely cheerful display of buttercups - fav!
Ian
April 30th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful field
April 30th, 2024
Ian