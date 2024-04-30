Previous
Buttercups by busylady
Photo 3436

Buttercups

On my daily walk to pick up the newspaper, I noticed these buttercups smiling in the sunshine. Such a cheerful sight.
30th April 2024 30th Apr 24

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
941% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie-Sue ace
What a happy sight!
April 30th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aren't they just beautiful , we used to hold the flower under our throat ,if it reflected yellow - we loved butter !! -- not much sense in it now is there !!!
April 30th, 2024  
Michelle
Beautiful field of buttercups!
April 30th, 2024  
Fisher Family
A lovely cheerful display of buttercups - fav!

Ian
April 30th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful field
April 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise