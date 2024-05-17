Sign up
Previous
Photo 3452
Holstentor, Lubeck
We had a tricky journey through Germany, very busy with lots of traffic delays. We had a quick walk around the pretty town of Lubeck. This is the Holsten Gate built in the late 15th century, on the western boundary of the old town, now a museum.
17th May 2024
17th May 24
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
Tags
gate
,
germany
,
lubeck
