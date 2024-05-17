Previous
Holstentor, Lubeck by busylady
Holstentor, Lubeck

We had a tricky journey through Germany, very busy with lots of traffic delays. We had a quick walk around the pretty town of Lubeck. This is the Holsten Gate built in the late 15th century, on the western boundary of the old town, now a museum.
Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
