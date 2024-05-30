The Pommern

We did so much today, I don't know where to start! However, suffice to say we did a tour of this amazing ship, part of the seafaring museum, in Mariehamn. They told the story of how the ship operated in the 1930's. Travelling from the UK to Australia and back, transporting mainly wheat. What a hard life it was, travelling under sail. This is the only 4 masted barque left.