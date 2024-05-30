Previous
The Pommern by busylady
Photo 3465

The Pommern

We did so much today, I don't know where to start! However, suffice to say we did a tour of this amazing ship, part of the seafaring museum, in Mariehamn. They told the story of how the ship operated in the 1930's. Travelling from the UK to Australia and back, transporting mainly wheat. What a hard life it was, travelling under sail. This is the only 4 masted barque left.
30th May 2024 30th May 24

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
949% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dianne ace
What a beauty. As you say a hard life and the lack of communication must have been so hard for families.
May 30th, 2024  
Fisher Family
What a marvellous ship to explore, and what a fascinating history it has - fav!

Ian
May 30th, 2024  
Annie-Sue ace
I'm convinced I've seen an aerial shot of this ship already today!! Now I'm trying to find it again. Coincidence never ceases to astound me! [[NO - it was a different boat: SV Tenacious :-)) ]]

Lovely photo :-)

There's an audio of a sailor's memories of terrible sea journeys to be heard on the boat docked in Glasgow. Unbelievably harsh conditions.
May 30th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
@anniesue Thanks for you comments. There was also a film of sailors' memories of working on the Pommern.so interesting
May 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise