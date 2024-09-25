Sign up
Photo 3581
Haddon Hall
A fabulous visit to this medieval house, dating from the 12th century. The period furniture was well preserved and displayed. It was never a castle but was granted permission to build a wall for protection, some of which is still visible
25th September 2024
25th Sep 24
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 5. I love...
3890
photos
127
followers
183
following
Tags
medieval
,
derbyshire
,
bakewell
,
haddon-hall
