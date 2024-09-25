Previous
Haddon Hall by busylady
Haddon Hall

A fabulous visit to this medieval house, dating from the 12th century. The period furniture was well preserved and displayed. It was never a castle but was granted permission to build a wall for protection, some of which is still visible
25th September 2024 25th Sep 24

Judith Johnson

