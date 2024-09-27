Sign up
Photo 3583
Chesterfield church spire.
We didn't have time to stop off here on the way home, so this was taken from the car at a roundabout. The famous spire of St Mary's All Saints Church is described as twisted and leaning, not crooked. It is 228ft high and leans 9ft 6" from its centre
27th September 2024
27th Sep 24
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 5. I love...
365
365
SM-A525M
SM-A525M
Taken
27th September 2024 11:09am
Exif
View Info
Tags
church
,
spire
,
chesterfield
,
police-cars
