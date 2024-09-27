Previous
Chesterfield church spire. by busylady
Chesterfield church spire.

We didn't have time to stop off here on the way home, so this was taken from the car at a roundabout. The famous spire of St Mary's All Saints Church is described as twisted and leaning, not crooked. It is 228ft high and leans 9ft 6" from its centre
